Peter Joseph McNamara, 68, of Aberdeen, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, as a result of an aggressive cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends as he peacefully passed away.
Peter is survived by his three children, Katherine Sanders, Michael Joseph, and William Marsh McNamara, all of whom Peter was remarkably proud, as was apparent to anyone that knew him. The loving efforts of Peter and his former wife, Marsha, have produced three very special young adults.
In addition to this family, Peter is survived by his brother, Brian and his wife, Lissy McNamara, of North Hampton, N.H.; his sister, Kathy and her husband, Mark Dunn, of Duxbury, Mass.; and his aunt, Marilyn McNamara, of Pembroke, Mass. Peter was also adored by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Peter was born Sept. 30, 1953, in Waltham, Mass., to Walter E. and Kathleen T. McNamara. He grew up as a superb multi-sport athlete and applied these talents as a member of both the golf and basketball teams while he attended Boston College. He began his professional career as a regional salesman for Ben Hogan Golf in Fort Worth, Texas, which progressed into a career as a golf sales executive based in Raleigh.
Peter’s caring warmth and never-ending wit will be tremendously missed by the communities of Pinehurst, Raleigh, and by so many others far beyond.
In lieu of flowers, Peter would have preferred donations be sent to the Sandhills Optimist Baseball, P.O. Box 2347, Southern Pines, NC 28373, or a charity of one's choice.
Katie, Michael, and William McNamara have developed an interactive memorial website https://www.forevermissed.com/peter-mcnamara/. Please visit to share memories, stories, and photos.
Information regarding services and celebrations of Peter’s life will be posted on the memorial website provided above.