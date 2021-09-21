Peter J. House

Peter James House, 66, formerly of Laurinburg, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
He was born March 24, 1955, in Hartford, Conn., son of Rolande DesAutles House and the late Clifton House. He was a veteran who proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force, then worked many years with H & R Telecommunications. He enjoyed going to the beach, golfing and all sports. Peter most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will truly be missed as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his fiancee, Sandy Lentz; sons, Michael House, Clifton House and Preston House; daughters, Kyle Calhoun, Adrienne Calhoun and Dahlin House; brothers, Glen House and Carlton House; sisters, Deborah Laasko, Karen House and Marjorie Cashdan; 12 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel.
Funeral services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.