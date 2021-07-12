Percy R. Page

Percy Ralph Page, 84, of Carthage, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 15, at 11 a.m., at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, in Vass, with Pastor John Chavis and Pastor Mike Garner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, from 10 until 11 a.m. A private family burial will follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Carthage.
Percy was born in Lumberton on Nov. 9, 1936, to the late Oliver and Mary Jessup Page. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Robert Page.
Percy enjoyed a career as a horse trainer and equine dentist. He was a loving husband, brother and friend, and will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sarah Louise Page; sister, Mary Katherine Venable, of High Point; sister-in-laws, Teresa Nall, of Carthage, and Rosa Gill, of Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or Emmanuel Baptist Church, 632 McCrimmon Road, Carthage, NC 28327. Condolences may be sent to www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.