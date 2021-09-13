Pepi Anne Davis Brown, 64, of Seagrove, passed peacefully at FirstHealth Hospice House Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Born Sept. 12, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Peggy Garrison Davis. Pepi grew up in Moore County and attended Pinecrest High School. Her first job was working at the Pinehurst Hotel, where she met Al Stratta. The two soon married and started a family. Work took them from North Carolina to Connecticut, California, Mexico and Colorado, before finally returning to the Sandhills in 1994.
Pepi soon opened Sweet Basil with her brother, John, in downtown Southern Pines. It fast became local favorite and is still a staple in the community. She had a warm and friendly demeanor that people naturally gravitated to, earning her and her shop many accolades over the years. If you miss Pepi, you can always remember her with a cup of one of her soups.
Pepi was the wife of Al Stratta and the late Garrett Brown.
She is survived by her sons, Davis Stratta, wife Alyssa Morin, and Mario Stratta; and stepdaughters Kayly Lindley, husband Clay, and Carla Brown. Pepi was the sister of Victor, Christopher, John and Marcus Davis, and the late Tebe Davis. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Ottavia, Elin, Brie and Wren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
