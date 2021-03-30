Penelope D. Broughton

Penelope Dana Broughton, 86, of Southern Pines, died peacefully Sunday, March 28, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, after a brief illness.
“Pete,” as she was fondly known by her family and friends since she was a young girl, was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Pinehurst. She attended both private and public schools in Southern Pines and graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1952. After graduating from high school, she attended Hollins College in Virginia, where she graduated with a degree in English in 1956. Following college, Pete attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to obtain her elementary education teacher’s certificate, and it was there that she met the love of her life and husband of almost 60 years, Howard Broughton, who was a student at the university’s law school.
Pete and Howard married in 1958 and settled in Southern Pines, where Pete was an active and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and community volunteer.
In addition to serving as an elementary school teacher in the Southern Pines public schools, Pete served as the Head of the Episcopal Day School in Southern Pines for several years. She was very active as a volunteer in her church, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, as well as the Southern Pines Garden Club and the Moore Regional Hospital Auxiliary.
Pete was preceded in death by her parents, Louise Popham Dana and Paul Dana, formerly of Pinehurst; her husband, Howard Chalk Broughton; and their daughter, Julia Crocker Broughton.
She is survived by her three sons and their wives, Chalk and Kara Broughton, of Pinehurst, Paul and Holley Broughton, of Durham, and David and Charlotte Broughton, of Winston-Salem; 10 beloved grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Few, of Durham; and her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sandy Dana, of Southern Pines; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Howard C. and Penelope D. Broughton Family Scholarship Fund at the University of North Carolina School of Law, Office of Advancement, Campus Box 3382, Chapel Hill, NC 27599; Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 350 East Massachusetts Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387; or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home and Crematory, Southern Pines.