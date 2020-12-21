Peggy Thompson Crew, 91, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Peggy was born on Dec. 27, 1928, in Durham, to the late Melvin Joseph Thompson and Anna Sunderland Thompson. She was a graduate of The Teachers College of the University of North Carolina, now known as UNC-G. She was a teacher and taught in New York, Florida, Winston-Salem, and Henderson. She loved family get-togethers and especially cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed knowing all about her grandchildren and all that they were involved in. Peggy loved the game of golf and was an avid bridge player. She will always be remembered for her love of water and the peace and calmness that it brought. Peggy truly loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping. She was a former member of West End Presbyterian Church and was currently a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her son, Robert T. Crew and his wife, Elizabeth, of Raleigh; two daughters, Carroll Scarborough, of Half Moon Bay, Calif., and Dorothy “Dottie” Bennett and her husband, Jeffrey, of Bolivia; her grandchildren, Jacob Crew, of Cary, Heather Crew, of Seattle, Anna Bennett, of Baltimore, Brad Bennett, of Bolivia, and Ian Scarborough, of Half Moon Bay, Calif.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years in 2008, Robert Stanley Crew.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at West End Presbyterian Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
