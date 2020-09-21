With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Peggy Yvonne Patterson Baumez, 71, of Richfield, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, after fighting a long overwhelming illness.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Bill; daughter, Alison; sisters, Margaret and Patsy; and grandchildren, Andrew, Taylor, Caitlyn, Jacob and Jared; and beloved dog, Maggie.
Everyone says their mom is the greatest, and the best cook; she was both and always will be. She was famous for her award-winning cheesecake. A great fisherwoman, who always caught the biggest: 10-foot, 450-pound sturgeon, 60-pound king salmon to yellowtail and dolphin in the Keys. She spent hours in the garden and canning. She loved her flowers. She enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states, 40 national parks, and all of the Canadian provinces, except Newfoundland and Labrador. She will forever be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Stanly Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, Sept. 24, beginning at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Family asks that masks be worn and to practice social distancing.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care will be serving the family of Peggy at 1835 Badin Road, Albemarle.