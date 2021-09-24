Peggy Louise Nixon Frye, 72, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Quail Haven Health Care Center in Pinehurst.
Peggy was born Oct. 3, 1948, in Lee County, to the late James Nixon and Edith Badgett Nixon. She was a graduate of Sandhills Community College and worked for many years as a registered nurse. She retired from N.C. Department of Corrections as the assistant nursing director. Peggy enjoyed reading, visiting the beach, lighthouses, shopping and her dachshunds. She was a former member of the Eastern Star. Peggy loved and cherished her family.
She is survived by her husband, John A. Frye, of Southern Pines; her two sons, Robert Daniel McDiarmid, of Apex, and John Kenneth McDiarmid, of Union, S.C.; a special niece, who was like a daughter to her, Melinda Wallace, of Southern Pines, a niece, Theresa Welborn, of Ashley Heights; two stepsons, Tracy Walker Frye and Michael Travis Frye and his wife, Dede; a brother, Harold Nixon and his wife, Faye, of Sumter, S.C.; two granddaughters, Hanna and Megan McDiarmid; and four grandsons, Justin and Zachary Wallace, and Mack and Jack Frye.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Homefront Canine, 46600 Deep Woods Road., Paisley, FL 32767 or to Caring Heart for Canines, P.O. Box 1219, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or to the charity of one’s choice.
