Peggy I. Cox

Peggy Imogene Cox, 85, of Aberdeen, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Peggy was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Hoke County, one of nine children of John Brady and Anna America Mays. She was a longtime resident of Moore County. She graduated from Hoke County High School and became an air tool specialist at Ingersoll Rand for almost 30 years. Her real love was being a mother to her three children, Vance Black, Stuart Black and Cynthia Black Eimers.
Peggy and her husband, Winfred “Billy” Allen Cox, were longtime members of the Ashley Heights Baptist Church in Aberdeen. She and Billy were active in the church and as a great cook, Peggy was always the first to bring a meal to anyone in need.
Peggy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and her love for family, which included many nieces and nephews. In the early years there were always children in and out of the house, which she welcomed with a smile, and often with a homemade treat. She never had a cross word for anybody … and likewise never allowed a bad word to come out of the lips of her children.
Peggy died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her children and husband. She was predeceased by her son, Stuart.
Surviving are her husband; two children; and two stepdaughters, Lynn Cox Bibey and Frankie Cox Colasacco; a brother, Kenneth Mays; two granddaughters, Jeanette Black, of Wilmington, and Jordan Black, of Sarasota, Fla.; and countless nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is planned at the Ashley Heights Memorial Garden in Aberdeen at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 10.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
