Peggy C. Powers

Peggy Jane Cook Bailey Powers, 83, of Bennett, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at UNC Hospital.
Born April 29, 1937, in Carthage, to the late Phebie Tilley and Joseph Everett Cook, she was the middle of three siblings. She had one older brother, J.E. “Buck” Cook, and one younger sister, Deborah Cook. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Perry Bailey, in 1985.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Avery (late husband, Walton), of Chapel Hill; son, Perry Bailey (Connie), of Carthage; granddaughters, Divinity Bailey (Andy), of Charlotte, Claire Avery (Blake), of Austin, Texas, Felicity Bailey Cole (Jonathan), of Carthage; husband, C. Edison Powers, of Bennett; and her beloved dog and companion, Skipper.
Peggy grew up in Carthage. She attended Cameron High School. She had a career as a banker and retired at First Bank.
Peggy had many hobbies and talents, including gardening and doll-making. She loved to cook and travel and spend time with her family and pets.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home. Graveside service will be private due to COVID restrictions and will be held at Union Presbyterian Church, where Peggy was a member.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, The Alzheimer’s Association or the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
