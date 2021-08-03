Peggy Ann Deak, 67, of Southern Pines, went home to her Lord Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Peggy was born in High Point, and moved to New Jersey as a young girl, growing up in Kendall Park. She attended South Brunswick High School when she met her high school sweetheart and soon started a family. Around 1977, she returned to her Southern roots and settled in the Sandhills where she worked for the Moore County WASA for 30 years. In her youth, Peggy was full of energy and spent her free time at the roller rink, but lived her most rewarding years settled down, raising her family of girls with her second husband, Charlie, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peggy kept her fun-loving, carefree spirit through her final days.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Bernice Smith; husband, Charlie Deak; daughters, Denise Cleary and Charlene Hales; brother, Larry Smith; and grandsons, Kenneth and Christopher.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Bernice Johnson and husband, Ricardo, of Scranton, Pa.; grandchildren, Nicole, Krista and Makaylah Elliott and Marcus and Destiny Cleary and Steven Queen; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Da’Sean, Larissa, Trey, Kayden, Khamari, Natalia, Parker, Rylie and Charlie; and siblings, Tracy Himes, Joseph Reaves, Joanne Turner, Shannon Fike and Cindy Reaves. Peggy had special friends in her lifelong relationship with Sue Wallace and more recent dear friend and guiding angel, Sarah Leake.
A private ceremony, with family and close friends, will be held at the graveside at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church.
Donations in her memory may be made in honor of Bernice Smith to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.Act.Alz.org
