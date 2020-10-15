Peggy Ann Connelly passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Carolina Trace, Sanford.
Peggy was born Aug. 22, 1945, in New York City, to the late Walter and Lillian Lang.
Peggy is survived by her loving daughters, Jennifer, Jaclyn, and Kathryn; and sons-in-law, Elliot (Jennifer) and Joseph (Jaclyn); her 10 grandchildren, Joey, Julianna, Mia, Warren, Willow, Ann, Jude, Gia, Henry and Olivia; her son-in-law, Jess Hutcheson; her brothers-in-law, Robert Connelly (the late MaryAnn) and William Ryszytiwskyj (Caroline), her nephew, Daniel Connelly (Chris) and their eight children; her niece, Monica Infante (Peter) and their two children.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry “Hank” Connelly; her sister, Patricia “Patty” Ryszytiwskyj; and her parents.
A devoted wife and mother, Peggy’s greatest loves were her husband, her daughters, and her grandchildren. She loved having deep and meaningful conversations and touched everyone she met with her graciousness, her lively spirit and passion for life. A teacher by nature, she was both thoughtful and curious and we could always count on her to make us laugh, see the light, and remind us to walk the Lord’s path.
Peggy loved the ocean, the mountains, nature, music, taking long walks, playing tennis, hiking, traveling around the world and golfing with her husband. Her daughters often referred to her as the “most active retired person they knew” because whenever they called, she was “off to visit” a friend or “on her way” to some event.
Peggy graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in New York City, spoke fluent French, and was trained in Latin. After graduating from college, she taught mathematics at Stuyvesant High School in New York City, and then went to work for Chase Manhattan Bank, now JP Morgan, where she spent the entirety of her career.
Peggy was a devout Catholic. She lived the values of her faith and was a perpetual student of God’s word. We know that she is now in His hands and her love and passion for life will live on in our hearts forever.
“What so the memory which was once so bright, be now forever taken from my sight, though nothing can bring back the hour of the splendor in the grass, the glory of the flower, I shall grieve not, but rather find strength in what remains behind.”
—William Wordsworth
A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Sanford. The burial will immediately follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Boulevard, Fort Bragg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be left at: www.millerbolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.