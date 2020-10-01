Pearl S. Dowd

Pearl Sturdivant Dowd, 84, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Peak Resources of Pinelake, in Carthage.
Born Aug. 8, 1936, in Moore County, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Frank and Stella Morgan Sturdivant. Married for almost 58 years, she leaves behind her love, James “Jimmy” Dowd.
During her earlier years, she worked at the Robbins Mill and later on retired from J.P. Stevens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny and his wife Sally; sister, Mildred Spangler and her husband Bobby; and half brother, Jimmy Morgan.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dowd; sister, Margaret Luck and husband, Bill, of Aberdeen; brother, J.P. Sturdivant and wife, Peggy, of Robbins; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Her body will lie in repose Thursday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor David Lee officiating.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3244 Dowd Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
