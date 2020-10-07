Pearl Effie Creed Branson, 91, of Aberdeen, passed Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, with a service to follow at 2 p.m., at Liberty Christian Church, 1810 Quewhiffle Road, Aberdeen, with Pastor Bob Manuel officiating. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Mrs. Branson was born April 19, 1929. She was truly a woman of God. She was an avid gardener who loved to cook and spend time outdoors and with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pozy Branson, in the early 1970s. Also preceding her in death were her four children, Brenda Garner, Betsy Sparks, Dennis Branson and Richard Branson, and a granddaughter, Shelia Branson Jones, along with several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by six grandchildren, Scott Sparks and wife, Debra, Michelle Ellerbe and husband, Reginald, Shelton Branson and wife, Shenita, Katie Branson, Richard Garner and wife, Robin, and Sandra Branson; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, and a very close friend, Bob Penney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Pearl Branson to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
