Pauline J. Nicholas, 93, of Pinehurst, formerly of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertie M. Zinn; husbands, Francis G. Parks and Edward Nicholas; sons, John Allen Parks and Frederick Parks; daughter, Sue Ellen Arnold; and grandson Michael Arnold, all formerly of Harrisburg, Pa.
She is survived by sons, Terry Feister and his wife, Patricia, of Pinehurst, Larry Eugene Parks and Richard Jay Parks, both of Harrisburg, Pa., and Steven and Diane Parks, of West Virginia. She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Thomas and wife, Sonya Feister, and their children, Jack and Charlotte, of Atlanta, Edina Arnold, of York, Pa., grandchild, Michelle Watts and her daughter, Anyne, of Clayton, Del.; great-grandchildren Christopher and Olivia Arnold, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Steven Parks Jr., and children Brycen and Blake, of Etters, Pa.
During her life, Pauline was a waitress, cashier, domestic cleaning lady and proudly served as a school crossing guard. She was very caring and loved camping, fishing, playing bingo and doing crossword and word search puzzles.
The family sincerely thanks the 3rd floor ICU staff of Moore Regional Hospital and the entire staff at the First Health Hospice House for their compassion and professionalism.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Richardson Funeral Home in
Enola, Pa., followed by burial at Rolling Greens Cemetery in Camp Hill, Pa.
