Pauline Culberson O’Dell, 83, of West End, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
She was born Dec. 16, 1936, to the late Delacy and Grace Culberson, of Siler City. She worked for Carolina Telephone (Century Link) for more than 40 years and lived in the Seven Lakes North community over the last 35 years, before moving to a nursing facility in 2018.
She was a very active and devoted member of the First Baptist Church of West End, where she served in many capacities. She was the epitome of a Christian woman and as her preacher said, “She was a jewel of a woman!”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill O’Dell; and two daughters, Pamela Barrett and Rita Calhoun.
She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Worsham (Cliff), of Weaverville, and Judy Chriscoe (David), of West End; two brothers, Jerry and Tommy Culberson; two sisters, Naomi Beale and Jane Eubanks; seven grandchildren, Josh Barrett (Lisa), Niki Barnes (Kyle), Matt Chriscoe (Lauren), Rachel Crosby (Eric), Meagan Michel (James), Allyson Worsham, and Steven Worsham (Katie); and 13 great-grandchildren, Addyson, Logan, Lacey, Maverick, Banks, Boone, Darian, Taylor, Zack, Kinsey, Caysen, Katelyn and Grayson, with a Worsham on the way.
A graveside service is planned for Thursday, Oct.15, at the Seven Lakes Cemetery at 3 p.m. The family request that you please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the First Baptist Church of West End or The Alzheimer’s Association in Pauline O’Dell’s name
