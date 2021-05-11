Pauline Bethea

An incredible woman, World War II veteran and extraordinary nurse, Pauline H Bethea (Polly), 99, of Whispering Pines, passed away May 6, 2021, at her home.
Polly, the youngest of five siblings, was born on Aug. 4, 1921, in Topeka, Kan. She would find her life’s passion in nursing by enlisting in the Army Nurse Corps when she was 21 years old. She rose to the rank of first lieutenant and after her discharge, she worked for 20 years civil service at Womack Army Hospital. She continued her nursing career working at both Moore Regional Hospital and Central Carolina Hospital. Her service to the health care industry would not end until 57 years later, when she retired at the age of 78.
Her zest for life led her to live in many places, including Japan, but she called Southern Pines home since 1957. While she may have been born a Jayhawk, her heart belonged to UNC. Polly loved weekend travels with her friends, her passion for exercising and being a part of her church family. Her greatest joy though was her great-grandchildren, and she spoke of them with an irrepressible enthusiasm.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and a sister; her husband, Alton Bethea; and her daughter, Paula Scodius.
She is survived by her two grandchildren, Chris Scodius (Sofia) and Farrah Scodius, (Tim); her four great-grandchildren; two nieces, Susan Branan (Phillip) and Suzanne Hinsch (Ralph);
and numerous lifelong friends all of whom adore her infinitely.She has left a lasting mark on the lives of friends and family who will remember her forever as a most resilient and thoughtful person.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 19, at 2 p.m., at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, following all COVID-19 safety measures. Burial will follow in Bethesda Cemetery, Aberdeen, immediately following the service, with military honors.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at FirstHealth Hospice for all their guidance and support during their time of need.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.