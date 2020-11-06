Paulette D. Scott

Paulette Dietenhofer Scott, 77, of Southern Pines, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
She was born at Camp Mackall to the late Herbert and Lucille Dietenhofer. She was a 1961 graduate of Pinehurst High School.
In addition to her parents, Paulette was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew Scott; and brothers, James Dietenhofer and Jack Dietenhofer.
Paulette is survived by her two sons, Christopher Scott, of Fairfax, Va., and Craig Scott and wife, Susan, of Holly Springs; sister, Melanie and husband, Ray Kozak, of Walnut Creek, Calif.; three grandchildren, Thomas, Riley and Halle; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Christ Church Anglican, 750 Fairway Drive, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.