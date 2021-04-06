Paula DeVille Shore, 59, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 3, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Big Springs, Texas to Edsel and Della De Ville, Paula was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughte, and friend. She was a long-time resident of Southern Pines and a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Paula graduated from Hillcrest High School, Sumter, S.C., in 1979. She received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C., in 1983. Paula continued her education at N.C. State University, Raleigh, where she completed her master’s degree in 1989.
Paula dedicated her life to the successful home schooling of her five accomplished children.
Paula loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael Shore; daughter Margeaux; and sons, Peter, Jacob, Paul and Luke Shore; her mother Della Martin De Ville; and her sisters, Mignon DeVille Bosse (Richard) and Monique DeVille, of Baton Rouge, La.
She was preceded in death by her father, Col. Edsel J. “Coupe” De Ville, U.S. Air Force (ret).
Paula’s funeral Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, with burial services to follow at St. Anthony’s of Padua Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the research of ovarian cancer at https://give.ocrahope.org.
