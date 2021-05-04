Paula Ann Hopkins, 63, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully Friday, April 30, 2021.
Born on Jan. 4, 1958, in Gastonia, to the late Aaron Paul Bradley and Dorothy Johnson Bradley, Paula proudly served in the U.S. Army for four years. She was a very unselfish, giving Christian woman with a huge heart who had a strong love for her family, children and faith. She enjoyed teaching third- and fourth-graders at First Baptist Church Sunday School. She spent lots of time in the outdoors where she enjoyed gardening. Paula was always active and loved painting, drawing, decorating, building and constructing things.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Bradley.
She is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Scott Hopkins; one son, Jeffrey Scott Hopkins (Sarah) and their son, Julian Scott Hopkins; one sister, Sharon Green; and one brother, Bill Bradley. She is also survived by other family and friends.
A celebration of Paula’s life will be held at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Ave, Southern Pines, NC 28387 or at www.fbsp.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.