Paul Fortin Cottam, 76, of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born on June 8, 1945, in Providence, R.I., to the late Frederick and Marguerite Cottam, Paul proudly served for four years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Amtrak for 38 years, starting as a train mechanic and moving up to the position of general manager of the Boston yard, all while raising a family. He taught us well, loved us more and showed us by example how to be good people.
He was a resident of Knollwood Village, where he happily spent his retirement with his dearly loved wife, Sandra. Their move from Rhode Island was to live the good life and enjoy time golfing at the many courses, including Knollwood and Midland.
Paul was a big Boston Bruins, New York Yankees and New England Patriots Fan. He always set goals to make a difference and spent some of his time working with the Homeowners Association of Knollwood Village trying to do just that. He was a much-loved and respected man; a man of integrity, with a sense of fashion he passed on to his grandchildren and a sense of humor that brightened the good times and eased the bad.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, Teddy and Vincent Cottam.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Sandra Ann Cottam; three daughters, Paula Cottam, Gina Anderson (Craig) and Staci Gist (Andy); stepson, Scott Henderson (Sharon); brother, Jonathan Fletcher (Lyn); eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Thursday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. A second Mass will be held in Rhode Island at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul’s name to FirstHealth Hospice House.
