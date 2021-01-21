Paul E. Bishop, 86, passed away at his home on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Born Sept. 4, 1934, in Brooksville, Ky., Paul was the son of the late Carl and Lydia Bishop.
He is survived by Ressie, his wife of 66 years. He is also survived by his three children, Allen (and Theresa), Susie Burns (and Gary) and Paul Brent (and Cathleen); his grandchildren, Natalie, Dustin, Jessie, Shaun, Elizabeth, Rachel, Ariel, Isaac and Abby; and his great-grandchildren, Eli, Adie, Lawson, Nolan, James Robert and Ryman Magnolia.
Paul worked for the FBI and served with the U.S. Army for 23 years. He served in Berlin during the Berlin crisis and served two tours in Vietnam as a pilot. Following a career in the military, Paul worked in the restaurant business, was a pilot for United Carolina Bank and was the pastor of Peace Baptist Church in Fayetteville. He was also active in serving with the N.C. Baptist Men in numerous relief efforts, and also led lay renewals in North Carolina and West Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Aberdeen Saturday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. A military burial will be given on Jan. 29, and due to COVID restrictions, this will be a family-only event.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering of the International Mission Board at https://www.imb.org/lottie-moon-christmas-offering.
