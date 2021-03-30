Paul Bernard Moretz, 94, of Southern Pines, passed peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. COVID restrictions will be observed. Burial will be held Tuesday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church in Boone.
Paul was born June 5, 1926, to the late Paul Allen and Mabel Davis Moretz. He was predeceased by his sister, Annie Dunlap; and brothers Mark and Kenneth Moretz and wife, Emma Moretz.
Paul was the loving husband of Shelby White Moretz. He is survived by brothers, Ernest Moretz, and wife, Marie, and Robert Moretz, and wife, Sylvia; sisters, Elsie Carter and Wilma Simpson and husband, Jack. Paul was the stepfather of Donald Pate Jr., and wife, Kim, Dennis Allen Pate, Allison Vercoe and husband, John, and Jimmie Roy King Jr. He is also survived by 11 step grandchildren; and 11 step great-grandchildren.
Paul was born and raised in Boone. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and after his honorable discharge, returned to Boone, where he attended Appalachian State University. Paul moved to California where he met, and later married Emma Moretz. They moved to North Carolina and settled in Aberdeen after his retirement in the 1970s.
He was an avid golfer and soon started working for the Pinehurst Golf Club on Pinehurst No. 6. Around his retirement in the 1990s, Paul built a new home in Southern Pines. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 7318.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.