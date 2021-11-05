Paul A. Wall

Paul Anderson Wall, 92, of Carthage, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
A native of Yadkin County, he was a son of the late John Anderson and Rosie Snow Wall. Paul worked as an inspector with the NC Department of Transportation for 36 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Doris Garner Wall; brothers Howard and Roy Lee Wall; and son-in-law Carl Bunnell. He is survived by his daughters, Pat Connell and husband, Rick,y of Carthage, and Vicki Bunnell, of Sanford; sister Marie Stutts, of Carthage; grandchildren, Anderson Lee Frye, Shana Kaczmarek and wife, Kate, Kevin Bunnell; and great-grandchildren Crew and Laken.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p..m. Saturday at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Steve Johnson. Burial will be at Yates-Thagard Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m.
