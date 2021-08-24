Patty A. Maness Aug 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patty Allred Maness, 71, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home. Phillips Funeral Home, Star. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed, Aug 25, 2021 Calendar Aug 24 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Tue, Aug 24, 2021 Aug 25 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Aug 25, 2021 Aug 26 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Aug 26, 2021 Aug 27 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Fri, Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27 Sweet Megg, Chris Gelb and the Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra, Directed by Gregg Gelb Fri, Aug 27, 2021