Patti H. Berglund

After a long, hard fight, Patti Grace Horne Berglund has gone home to be with the Lord. She passed Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, peacefully in her home, with family by her side.
Patti was born Nov. 17, 1965, in Sanford, to Glenn and Grace Kiser Horne. She grew up in Carthage, playing and working on the family tobacco farm. After graduating from Union Pines High School, she moved to South Florida, where she met and married the love of her life, Richard Howard Berglund.
They were married for 31 years and had two amazing sons, Richard Glenn Berglund (Samantha), and Austin Howard Berglund. She was an amazing GP to eight beautiful grandchildren; and is also survived by her brother, Charles Horne (Dawn); sister, Bonnie Horne Martin; sister-in-law, Merrilee Berglund; and a huge extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Grace Kiser Horne; her sister, Melinda Horne; nephew, Chris Martin; and brother-in-law, Connard Martin.
After moving to Okeechobee, Fla., in 2003, Patti became quite the local “celebrity” with her “Okeechobee Lake in the Moonlight” song and her jalapeño cornbread (on the menu at Tin Fish), not to mention her killer homemade barbecue sauce and coleslaw. She loved Okeechobee and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Loyal Order of Moose, the VFW and the South Florida Mudrunners. She was also a part of the Okeechobee News and Okeechobee the Magazine family.
Patti loved to dance and sing, and would grab a microphone, hairbrush or pen at any moment for a pop-up karaoke party. She also loved photography, painting and writing poems. She could pen a beautiful poem in your honor in a heartbeat. She collected antiques and loved to ride four wheelers and go mudding with friends. She was super creative and made amazing couples’ Halloween costumes every year.
Patti’s kind heart, adventurous soul and amazing laugh will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
As she would say, “Laugh so hard ... you pee your pants.”
A celebration of Patti’s life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Okeechobee, P.O. Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973.
