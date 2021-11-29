Patsy McCrary Salmon, 80, of Carthage, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Born in Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Foster Grant McCrary and Audrey Hiatt McCrary. During Vietnam, Patsy worked as a secretary and typist for several high ranking military officials at the Pentagon. In 1967, she returned to Moore County and worked for the tax office for over 20 years. She retired from First Bank as a teller. After retirement she helped her husband operate Carthage Flea Market.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Pansy McCrary; two brothers, Ralph and Steven McCrary; and one grandson, Thomas Harmon.
Patsy is survived by her husband of over 59 years, William "Billy" Salmon; two sons, Sidney Salmon and wife, Susan, and Paul Salmon; sister, Janice Patton and brothers, Richard, Ronnie, Walter and Lynn McCrary; grandchildren, Tierra Sauls and Sebastian Harmon; great grandchildren, Ella Grace, Nikolai, Sophia, Alena and Paige.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Cross Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Currie officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the family.
