Patrick Wittmer, 72, of Pinehurst passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
He was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Louisville, Ky., to the late Joseph and Christine Wittmer. He attended Bishop David High School, where he was a standout running back, achieving All-State status. He went on to Eastern Kentucky University on a football scholarship. He started his career as an industrial engineer in Louisville and went on to become a corporate executive at ITT Grinnell in Rhode Island. Upon moving his family to Pinehurst in 1986, Patrick became a licensed real estate broker and general contractor, building custom and spec homes. He was the owner of Sandhills Development and Construction Inc. In the mid-1990s, his son, Joe, joined him in the business.
Patrick was an outstanding cook and loved preparing delicious meals for family and friends. His specialty was pulled pork barbecue. He was an avid sports fan and golfer. He always enjoyed a competitive round of golf.
Patrick was a devoted Christian man and husband, father and grandfather. Spending time with his family brought him great joy and happiness.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Jo Nevitt.
Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Rodneyann (Nonnie) Wittmer; his son, Joe Wittmer (Natalie); his daughter, Melissa Wittmer Levak (Jeff); grandson, Zach Wittmer; granddaughter, Leah Wittmer; sisters, Joanie Cox and Linda Allen; and his brother-in-law, Dean Nevitt, of Louisville, Ky.
The family is being served by Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst and will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Patrick to Moore County Humane Society at www.moorehumane.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.