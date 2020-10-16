Patricia Ann Walsh MacMillan, 74, of Pinehurst, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long, courageous battle against cancer.
A native of New York City, she was a daughter of the late John and Isabelle Gannon Walsh. She grew up in a large Irish Catholic family in New York City with brothers, Dickie, Tommy, Johnny (deceased) and sisters, Sally and Isabel. Pat married her high school sweetheart, Jack MacMillan, in 1968 and remained married for 52 years. The consummate mother and homemaker, she raised five children: Jack Jr., Rich, Mickey, Heather and Ryan; and had nine wonderful grandchildren: Brendan, Alex, Sawyer, James, Keira, Spenser, Luke, Caryl Pat and Lochlan.
As a youth, Pat was an accomplished Irish step dancer, along with her siblings, who would often be seen competing at many parish festivals throughout the city. She had an fathomless love of family and instilled this in her children. She was the eternal optimist with the classic phrase “it will all work out.” She was adored by her children and grandchildren, all of whom were the apples of her eye. Her family fondly called her “Nanny Pat,” as she was so keen with the motherly advice and always available to babysit her grandchildren.
Pat loved to vacation at the beach, a place that brought her peace and joy. It was the location for many family reunions over the years. She loved both Irish and country music, and through her love for crafting and playing mahjong, she met many of her dearest friends.
Pat was extremely respectful of COVID restrictions due to her level of compromise and did not want to put others in the position of having to expose themselves for a funeral. The family is evaluating a future service.
