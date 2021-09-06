Patricia W. Auch

Patricia Wolfe Auch, 93, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
She was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Monroe, Va., to the late Col. (U.S. Army) Shuey and Helen Wolfe. Patricia was a survivor of the Pearl Harbor bombing and proud supporter of our military. She attended Penn State University and received her theological education from the University of the South and Seabury-Western Theological Seminary. She was a Stephen Minister Leader and very active in church ministries to include hospice volunteer, altar guild chair and Eucharist visitor. She was a member of the Daughters of the King. She was also very active with Bible study at Emmanuel Church and pastoral care at Penick Village.
Along with her church ministries, she was very active in community activities, including PTA president, swim instructor, Deerfield Library employee and sales associate at Fountains of Deerfield Town Homes. When she wasn’t serving her church and community, she passionately worked at her bridge and golf games, where she enjoyed a handicap of playing with men.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred G. Auch (U.S. Navy); one son, Robert Charles Auch; one sister, Kay; and two brothers, Earl and Richard.
She is survived by son Fred G. Auch, Jr. and wife Patricia, and their children, Robert and wife Amanda (their children Romy and Charlotte), Steven, and Richard and wife Samantha (their children Allison and Ben); daughter Peggy Loomis and husband Steve, and their children, Julie (her daughter Kensley) and Edward and wife Taylor (their daughter Winter); daughter Randolyn Keyes and husband Jack and their children, Valerie and husband Victor (their children Jovhany, Elisabella and Elianna Marie) and Heather (sons, Mason and Bennett); daughter Janice Krause and husband David; son Andrew Auch and wife Dawn (sons, Nate and Garrett); and other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Penick Village Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11a.m. A second memorial service will be held in Chicago at a later date.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s name may be made to the Penick Village Endowment Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.