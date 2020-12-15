Patricia M. O’Hara Watson, 88, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at The Greens at Pinehurst on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1932, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Helen Bonanno O’Hara. Pat was raised in Stamford, Conn., where she graduated from high school, class of 1950 and went on to earn a business degree. She had worked as an administrative assistant for Moore Business Forms in New York City. She lived in Monmouth County, N.J., before settling in Pinehurst in November 1972. Pat always had a love of the performing arts and became heavily involved with the Pinehurst Dinner Theatre. She started out acting, but soon grew to take on more responsibilities with directing. Pat branched out to join with the Sandhills Little Theatre, notably serving as its president, an achievement she was extremely proud of, before retiring in 1996. Pat also was the chairman of admissions for the World Golf Hall of Fame Classic and the Colgate Hall of Fame Classic, held in Pinehurst. Pat was a well known face and personality in Pinehurst and was affectionately known as “The Mayoress of Market Square.” An avid reader and ardent fan of the television game show “Jeopardy,” she was a contestant in 1968. Hardly a Sunday evening went by without her having completed the NYT Sunday crossword puzzle. She played a good game of golf and had been a member of the Pinehurst Country Club. In her later years, one of her children observed she had several acquaintances from the “younger crowd” and marveled at her apparent ability to “charm the birds out of the trees.”
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas F. O’Hara Jr. Pat is survived by her daughter, Bridget Sullivan Gulka, of Pinehurst; and sons, Sean T. Sullivan, of Greenville, and Stephen D. Watson, of Wilmington (partner Mark Van Cil) a sister, Mary Ann Wing, of Old Bridge, N.J.;three grandchildren, Kyle N. Messner and wife, Barbara, of Brick, N.J., Ryan B. Gulka and fiancee, Nicole, of Rahway, N.J., and Sean T. Sullivan II, of Greenville; and lest we forget, a host of grand-dogs and cats. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.