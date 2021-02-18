Patricia Motz-Frazier

Patricia Shea Motz-Frazier, 74, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Patricia was born Dec. 3, 1946, in El Paso, Texas, to the late E. Jeffrey Shea and the late Betty Mae Ashton Shea. Patricia was a registered nurse in her early life, and continued to work in health care, specifically mental health care. In the 1980s, she helped establish the eating disorder treatment program at College Hospital in Cerritos, Calif. She went on to open Marketwise, a marketing company working with mental health care providers, and eventually opened several alcohol and drug addiction recovery homes in Southern California.
Patricia moved to Carthage in 2005, buying and operating The Old Buggy Inn, a luxurious bed and breakfast. She sold it in 2019 and moved to Pinehurst to retire. Patricia was a gourmet chef and enjoyed cooking and baking for friends and family. She was an avid reader throughout her life, enjoying all types of books.
Patricia is survived by her only child, daughter Courtney and her husband, Michael Selna, of Wake Forest. She leaves behind two grandsons she loved dearly, Kelsey and Addison Selna, both of Wake Forest. Additionally, she is survived by her two brothers, Steve Shea, of Pinehurst, and Ronald Shea, of Brandon, Fla. Patricia also leaves behind her beloved dog Ricky, a bichon.
Her final wishes were to be cremated, and there will not be a service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, her family respectfully requests that you spend time with those you love, do something kind for an elderly neighbor or stranger and remember Pat with love.
