Patricia Marilyn Linss, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the age of 86.
Patricia was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Covington, Ky., to the late Charles Derrick and Mary Foster Derrick. After high school, she attended cosmetology school and owned a beauty salon. After marrying her late husband, Dr. William P. Linss, they retired to Florida where they enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and boating. After her husband’s death, she moved to Whispering Pines. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles.
Patricia is survived by her brother, Ron Derrick and his wife, Nancy, of Whispering Pines; her sister, Mary Langenbrunner and her husband, Ron, of Roswell, Ga.; and her stepdaughter, Linda DeRosset and her husband, Tim, of Summerfield, Fla.
At the request of the family, no services will be held at this time.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.