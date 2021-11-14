Patricia K. LaMarre

Patricia Krueger LaMarre passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 12 2021, in Pinehurst.
She was born April 5, 1926, in Olympia, Wash., the only child of Adele Gaynor and Keith Krueger. She graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1943 and Seattle University in 1947 with a degree in social sciences. Her best friend, Pat Bush, convinced her to join the civil service, and in 1949 she was assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers in Heidelberg, Germany. She and her friend Pat traveled throughout Europe and North Africa. It was a wonderful, carefree time of her life.
In 1952 Pat married Jean Belair LaMarre in Heidelberg, Germany, and they remained together until his death in 2010. They were blessed with five children, Jeffrey, Michael Joseph, Madeleine, Richard and Kathleen. Michael Joseph, born prematurely, passed away in 1954 and is buried in Port Huron, Mich.
Pat was a devoted mother and Army wife, moving her family across the U.S. and Europe a dozen times, always without complaint. Her favorite post was in 1964, when Jean was assigned as an assistant military attaché to the American Embassy in Paris. Pat earnestly studied and learned the French language, but made occasional errors, such as the time she intended to call an ambassador’s wife a “champion” but called her a “champignon,” a mushroom, instead. As usual, Pat’s ability to laugh at herself and put others at ease saved the day.
She was the heart and soul of our family. She was self-effacing, and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. Pat was a gifted storyteller. Her recollections of her childhood, her travels and the many escapades of her children were hilarious, touching and always entertaining. She brought her grace, ease and charm to everyone she met. She was a true and faithful friend, and was loved by all who knew her.
Pat was a devout Catholic. Her faith was a constant source of strength and comfort to her. She and Jean were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jean Belair LaMarre; her son Michael Joseph; and her half-brother Philip Wilson. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey, Madeleine, Richard, Kathleen; two daughters-in-law, Terri Eoff and Nancy Schneider; her half-sister Joan Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her “adopted” children, Vicki and Jeff Binney, who have been dedicated and loving friends for many years.
A funeral Mass will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, with Father John Forbes officiating. Burial will be at a later date at West Point, with her husband.
The family is grateful to the staff at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful care provided to Pat in her final days. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Pat’s name to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.