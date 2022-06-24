Patricia Dube, of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at home after 95 full, well-lived years.
Patricia Ann Spring was born April 15, 1927, daughter of Harold Allen Spring and Margaret Waldorf Spring. She attended Ten Broek Free Academy, Franklinville, N.Y., Dana Hall School, Wellesley, Mass., and Smith College, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry in 1949. After spending the summer as an exchange student in Austria, she worked as a chemist in Peabody, Mass. Pat married Robert Mack Harter Oct. 7, 1950. They raised three daughters, Mary Ann, Susan and Nancy, in Lyndonville, N.Y. Bob and Pat were early adopters of skiing. Bob died unexpectedly, leaving Pat a widow at 45.
On Oct. 14, 1972, Pat married Arthur Dube and moved from Gowanda, N.Y., to DeWitt, N.Y. Pat’s family grew with three stepchildren, David, Marjory and Bill. Avid golfers, Pat and Arthur bought a second home in Pinehurst, retiring here. In 2012, they moved from Pinewild to Belle Meade.
Over the years, Pat welcomed international students and guests in her home, through American Field Service (AFS), and The International Center in Syracuse, N.Y., She entertained with ease, hosting social and family parties.
Active serving others, Pat was a Girl Scout leader, substitute math teacher, school board member, volunteer at Prancing Horses, Given Library Book Store, and The Coalition. Pat was chair of the Belle Meade Welcome Committee into her 90s. Her blueberry muffins were her trademark housewarming gift, given during her friendly visits to new residents.
Pat had a cheerful, game-to-try attitude toward learning new things. She enjoyed current events, Syracuse University basketball, Buffalo Bills football, watching sports and led an active, socially engaged life. Pat enjoyed creating handcrafts, especially knitting and sewing, and giving them as gifts to family and friends.
Pat leaves a legacy of love and caring for people, especially her family.
Pat is survived by children, Susan Connerty (Rob) and Nancy DiBlasi (Rick), David Dube (Debbie) and Bill Dube; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pat was predeceased by husbands Robert Harter and Arthur Dube; children, Mary Anne Harter Scott and Marjory Dube Badding; and grandson, Duncan Badding.
Pat’s memorial service is planned for Wednesday, June 29, at 2 p.m. at Belle Meade Chapel. Condolences to the family can sent to 711 Barnes Hill Road, Stowe, VT 05672. Contributions in Pat’s memory can be made to Given Library or Sandhillls/Moore Coalition for Human Care.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.