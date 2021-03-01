Patricia Anne Coleman Coffey passed away peacefully, with family at her side, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Southern Pines. She now resides in the kingdom of Heaven with the two great loves of her life, our almighty God and her beloved husband of 63 years, Cornelius Patrick Coffey.
Patricia was born Aug. 2, 1932, in New York, N.Y., to Elizabeth McGeough and Francis Coleman, both from Castleblayney, County Monaghan, Ireland. She had one sister, Susan Coleman Lake, who predeceased her in 1972. Patricia and Cornelius Coffey were married on Christmas Eve in 1951. Together they lived a life of love and strong Catholic faith. They worked hard to give their four daughters a beautiful life. They were welcomed home in Ireland by their beloved extended family many times — a land that always held a part of their heart and soul.
Patricia most of all loved God, her husband, her family, and her Irish heritage. She was a big fan of the “Blue Bloods” television show, always had minty gum on hand, and despite being an Irish Catholic she learned from friends to make delicious matzoh ball soup.
Patricia is survived by her four daughters, Patrice Kelly (Michael), Maureen Tkacz (Raymond), Annie Montes (Rick), and Jeannine DeAngelis (Vincent). She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Tara Hustad (John), Erin Kelly-Boschen (Robert), Jesse Peterson (Kiki), Devin Peterson, Vincent DeAngelis (Ashley), Brendan DeAngelis, Kaylee Kelly, Hannah Hustad and Cora Boschen. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law, Eileen Bergmann; and nephews, Charlie Bergmann, Robert Bergmann, Kevin Bergmann and Kenneth Lake Jr.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we rejoice in knowing that she is home.
A funeral Mass will be held for Patricia Friday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m. at St Anthony of Padua Church in Southern Pines.
