Patricia Anita Turello, 85, of Southern Pines, formerly of Vicksburg, Miss., passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family.
Born June 16, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lelah Dickey Doran. She grew up in Cleveland and after graduating from high school, went on to earn her nursing degree (RN) from Baldwin-Wallace College, in Berea, Ohio. After graduating from nursing school, she left home to “see the world” with two classmates. While working as a nurse in Grand Canyon, she met David Turello. The two married in September 1959 and started a family. David’s job as a park planner for the National Park Service had the family moving across the U.S., finally settling in Austin, Texas, in the early 1980s.
Pat returned to nursing, and her love of children made her a natural fit in the labor and delivery ward of any hospital. In 1998, David and Pat moved to Vicksburg, Miss., to be closer to grandchildren. Pat enjoyed friends and quilting belonging to several quilting clubs in Vicksburg. After David passed, she relocated to Southern Pines in 2017.
Pat was the wife of the late David Turello. She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Doran.
She is survived by her sons: James Turello, of Durham, and Michael Turello and his wife, Elizabeth, of Madison, Miss.; her grandchildren, Jonathan and his wife, Amy, Catharine, Stephen and Dylan; and her sisters, Ellen Lodan and Karen Metzger.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at FirstHealth Hospice House Chapel, 251 Campground Road, West End.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate
