Patricia A. Thomas

Patricia Ann Thomas, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in her 69th year.
Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Lucille, she is survived by her brothers, Kevin (Laura), Michael and John; seven nieces and nephews, Peter, Charles, Scott (Amanda), Kristine, Jennifer, Melissa and Shaun; and two grandnephews, James and Decker.
Born Feb. 19, 1952, in Newark, N.J., and raised in Bernardsville, N.J., she graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University magna cum laude and Phi Omega Epsilon, and Columbia University Graduate School of Nursing, before starting her distinguished career as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Pat was staffed at Roosevelt Hospital and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, Manchester Memorial Hospital and New London Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Connecticut, and completed her career with 14 years of service at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst. She enjoyed an active life well lived and well-loved. Pat took pleasure in painting and various outdoor activities. She was a dedicated equestrian specializing in dressage, an avid cyclist, a well-practiced yogi, a fan of skiing and the beach, and was passionate about rescuing dogs. She was an exemplary professional, engaging, warm and humorous. She will be remembered as a uniquely wonderful woman, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any gifts of condolences to be made in her memory to any of the following: Unchaining Moore Dogs, Doctors Without Borders, The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, the ASPCA, Rails-To-Trails or a local food bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines is serving the family.