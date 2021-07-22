Pasquale “Pat” Paul Mastandrea, 85, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 19, 2021, in his home, surrounded by loved ones.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, corner of N. Ashe Avenue and E. Vermont Street, Southern Pines.
Pat was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Angelo and Molly Mastandrea. He grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from Dormont High School, class of 1953. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Pittsburgh.
Pat’s love of golf brought him to Pinehurst. Pat was a member and resident of Pinewild Country Club, where he was very active with the PMGA and several golf groups. He had 4 holes-in-one and came close to shooting his age on numerous occasions. In his retirement, Pat started volunteering for local golf events. This led to Pat and his wife being asked to chair the walking scorers for multiple Men’s and Women’s USGA Championships hosted in Pinehurst. He and his wife were also active with the amateur North/South events, acting as walking scorer/standard bearer chairs for 16 years.
Pat’s other interests included family (most importantly his grandchildren), time spent on his porch and in the yard, all things Italian, travel, crossword puzzles and teasing his “best wife and partner in life.” A member of St. Anthony of Padua, he was a devout Catholic and held his faith in the highest regard.
Pat will be remembered as the strongest, kindest, most loving, selfless, generous, quick-witted and sarcastic friend and the greatest family man to his brother, wife, children and grandchildren.
Pat leaves his wife of 50 years, Freddy Ann Mastandrea; his son, Patrick Mastandrea and his two children, James and Courtney, of Wake Forest; his daughter, Lesley Mastandrea, son-in-law, Tony Montanari and their three kids, Logan, Evan and Emma of Charlotte; and his older brother, Dr. Carmine Mastandrea, of Pittsburgh, Pa.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Leigh Ann.
Pat was dedicated to his career, which took him and his family all over the world. Upon graduation from Pitt, he was hired by Chicago Bridge and Iron and started as a field engineer, working all over the United States. During the early days with CB&I, he was drafted and worked at the Army Corps of Engineers in Aberdeen, Md. After his time in the Army, Pat went back to CB&I to continue his work as field engineer, which led to his promotion to construction manager of Argentina and Brazil while living in Coral Gables, Fla. It was here he met his bride and set off to Italy and London respectively for construction manager roles, covering Italy first and then Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. While in London, Pat coordinated the evacuation of the employees in Lebanon and Iran due to political unrest, all of whom left the countries safely. Pat and family returned to the United States after eight years abroad to a role in Pleasanton, Calif., overseeing nine western states. The last leg of his 40-year career with CB&I was in Oak Brook, Ill., as the director of labor relations. He worked closely with all the various unions involved with CB&I until his retirement in 1996 at the age of 61.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you consider contributions in Pat’s memory to the FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or to Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.PanCan.org.
