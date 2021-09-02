Pastor Paschal A. McNair Sr., 72, of West End, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A public viewing will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon, at West End Community Cemetery, 300 Love Grove Church Road, West End. A graveside service will follow at noon. Social distancing is required for both of these outdoor events.
Pastor McNair served as the pastor of Cedar Grove Church in West End, for 24 years. He was also a U.S. Army and National Guard retiree.
Survivors include his wife, Diane McNair; children, Angela McNeill (Marvin), Karen Henderson, and Paschal “Tony” McNair Jr. (Paulette); sisters, Corina McNair, Wanda Patterson (Ron) and Marcell Campbell; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; niece, “Nikki,” and nephew, Marcus, who Paschal helped raise; one aunt; four sisters-in-law; and other relatives.
