Pamela B. Laswell

Pamela Booth Laswell, 76, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Monday, July 26, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, in Aberdeen, with Dr. David Hudson officiating. A committal service will follow at Bethesda Cemetery.
Pam was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband, Michael V. Laswell, enjoyed 53 wonderful years together. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Doliver and Kathleen Malcolm Booth.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her daughters, Beth Schinstock and her husband, Chris, of Annandale, Va., and Kim Mackey and her husband, Kenneth Mackey, of Vass; grandchildren, Maddie Schinstock, Hunter Schinstock and Ava Schinstock, of Annandale, Va., and Ryan Rubio and James Mackey, of Vass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315; or to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.