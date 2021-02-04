Patricia Ann Allen, 74, of Cameron, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, surrounded by her husband and three children.
Mrs. Allen was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Halifax, Va., to the late Melvin Marcus “Dink” Pope Sr. and Pauline Garner Pope and was also stepdaughter of Anne Hawkins Pope.
Ann was raised in the Aberdeen and Southern Pines areas. She then moved to Florida in her teenage years, where she graduated from high school, to later return to North Carolina and marry the “love of her life.” Ann was the true definition of a Godly Christian woman. She loved the Lord and treasured her church family at Flint Hill Baptist Church. Ann was a prayer warrior and leader for many. She loved spending time with her family, especially being with her children and grandchildren, supporting all activities they were involved in. She also loved being outdoors, gardening and reading her Bible.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Melvin Marcus Pope Jr.
Ann is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ernest Lee Allen; daughter, Cindy Allen Thorndyke (Sandy), of Lumberton; son, Andrew Allen (Paige), of Cameron; and daughter, Christy Allen Bowes (Jason), of Apex; six grandchildren, Christa Thorndyke, Seth Thorndyke, Colby Thorndyke, Bryson Allen, Mason Bowes and Bentley Bowes; two step-grandchildren, Kie Dowdy and Connor Dowdy; a step-great-grandchild, Nolan Dowdy; and siblings, Judy Pope Whipple, Wayne Pope, Harold Pope and Ruth Pope Cockman; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Flint Hill Baptist Church, 923 Flint Hill Church Road, Robbins. A period of visitation will be held at the church from 1 to 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.