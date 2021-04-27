Orlando Stroman

Orlando “Greg” Stroman, 58, of Southern Pines, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Graveside services are Saturday, May 1, at noon, at Mount Hope Cemetery, 405 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, May 1, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel. Masks and social distancing are required.
Mr. Stroman was a U.S. Navy veteran, and a very well-known accomplished local chef.
Survivors include children, Antwain Stroman and Ashley Fairley; mother, Karen Stroman; brothers, Anthony and Thomas Dimmins IV (Wanda); sister, Teresa Jackson; one grandchild; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.