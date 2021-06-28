Octavia Barrett passed away peacefully June 25, 2021, in Southern Pines.
She was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Pinehurst, to Ulysses and Beulah Barrett.
No viewing or service will be held.
Ms. Barrett is survived by her sons, Greg Walden (Mabel), of Carthage, Marcus Walden, of Stamford, Conn., and Michael Walden, of Florida; nephew and niece, Darius and Emily Barrett; siblings, Thyrone Barrett (Barbara), of Mint Hill, and Thomas Barrett (Sadie), of Eagle Springs; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moore County Library at Friends of the Library, 161 E. Magnolia Dr., Robbins, NC 27325.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.