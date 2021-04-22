Norma Joan Juett, of Whispering Pines, passed away peacefully in her sleep in her home Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the age of 87.
Norma was beloved by all whose lives were touched by her dedication to education as a teacher of 40 years, and as a military wife who lived all over the world, and the mother of two spectacularly active and ultimately successful boys. Norma was known for her intelligence and energy, always keeping busy with social groups and engagements, teaching and participating in line dancing, aerobics, and jazzercise as well as bridge.
Even after retiring from teaching full-time Norma continued to influence the lives of children through volunteer work and especially with her guidance to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren through tutoring and encouragement.
Norma was known to have spent time every morning meditating and praying over each member of her ever-expanding family. Norma was so good at developing relationships, everyone she invested in felt her love profoundly no matter how far their physical distance from her.
Norma was preceded in death by her sister, Darlene Murray; and her parents, Norman and and Lorrainne Joyce Dick.
Norma is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim Levi Everett Juett; her sons, Joel Matthew Juett and wife, Colleen, and David Juett and wife, Emily; grandchildren, Jennifer Lester, Jessica Smith, Joshua Juett, Leilani Cole, Wesley Juett, Michael Juett, Jamie Juett and Bethany Juett; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Levi, Noah and Opal Lester, Asher, Hila Hannah, Gabriel and Bridger Smith, Everett Juett, Rosie Robinson, and Emma Cole; and great-great granddaughter, Sherry Lester.
A memorial service will be held at Southern Pines United Methodist Church.
Fry And Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Juett family.
