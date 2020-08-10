Nora Rachel Vanhoy Thompson, 95, of Eagle Springs, earned her wings to enter Heaven on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Mrs. Thompson, lovingly known as “Mama, Goo, Nora, Aunt Nora, Grandma and Memee,” was born May 12, 1925, in Hoke County to Robert Jasper and Rosa Belle Blalock Vanhoy. She was a homemaker, a member of Macedonia Presbyterian Church, and was famous for her chocolate pies, sop chocolate, homemade biscuits, cornbread and coconut pound cake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond Ervin Thompson; son, Ronnie Thompson; son-in-law, Ron Gagliardi; and brothers and sisters.
She is survived by daughters, Rachel T. Gagliardi, and Rhonda T. Chappell and husband, Ken, all of Eagle Springs; daughter-in-law, Sharon Bean Thompson, of Seagrove; grandchildren, Sonya and Jay Crissman, Alan and Erica Thompson, Jay Auman, Glenn and Blair Auman, Margaret C. and Justin Gilliland, Evan Chappell, Becky and Chris Sluder, and Susie Gagliardi; great-grandchildren, Athan, Bradon, and Caibrey Thompson, Hannah Crissman, J.J. Auman, Nora Grace Auman, Andrew and Sara Gagliardi, Wilson Crowder, Mason and Emma Sluder; and several nieces and nephews.
Her body will lie in repose from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Phillips Funeral Home in Star.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, at Candor Cemetery, with the Rev. Steve Jarman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 340, Candor, NC 27229.
