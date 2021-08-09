Nicolas Juan Muñoz Jr., 58, passed away early Monday, July 19, 2021, in Las Cruces, N.M.
Nick was born in El Paso, Texas, to Nick Muñoz Sr. and Dolores “Dee” Armagnac and graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1981. He had a passion for cooking, and he gained knowledge from dessert chefs and executive chefs who brought out his talent and love for the culinary arts. In 1990, Nick moved to North Carolina for new opportunities and spent many years living in the Moore County area, where he made friends who turned into family.
Nick was a beloved father, son, brother and friend and will be missed by all. He was generous, kind, and could make friends anywhere he went. He had a big laugh and a bigger heart. Nick was a proud man and so proud to be a Muñoz. He loved music and he loved to play guitar, so it wasn’t unusual to find him with a beer, strumming an old George Strait tune or The Eagles.
Those left to mourn his passing are his daughter, Valerie Muñoz; his brother, Victor Muñoz, half-brothers, Jerry and Jack Costello; and his parents Nick Muñoz Sr. and Dee Armagnac. He is also survived by his niece, nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at La Paz-Graham’s Funeral Home at 555 W. Amador Ave., Las Cruces, N.M. There will be a funeral Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 South Espina, Las Cruces, N.M. Friday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m.
Following the Mass, a meal will be provided by La Nueva Casita Cafe in the church hall for family.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham’s Funeral Home, 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.