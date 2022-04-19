Nicholas Thomas DeWinkeleer, 43, born Nov. 29, 1978, was tragically killed by an impaired motorist, while riding his motorcycle in Boone, just before 5 p.m. Thursday April 14, 2022.
Middle son of Robert and Diane DeWinkeleer, of Southwick, Mass., Nick leaves his wife of 15 years, Sally; his mother, Diane; brother, Aaron; and sister, Elizabeth; seven nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends and close relations in both North Carolina and Massachusetts.
At a very young age, Nick began to develop what became a lifelong work ethic, unmatched by his peers. He worked tobacco at age 12 to help support his family, and his insatiable curiosity served him well as he grew into a young man who loved learning and exploration.
Nick was a born “doer.” He quickly ascended from being an inquisitive child with a penchant for disassembling and fixing every mechanical project he could find to a master mechanic who fixed everything for everyone. His childhood enthusiasm for BMX rapidly transformed into a lifelong passion for all things motorized, especially motorcycles, more specifically motocross and dual sport bikes.
He was an early riser and cherished time spent outdoors. There was never a sunny day that he could bear to spend inside. He loved snowmobiling, snowboarding, disc golf, white-water rafting, mountain-biking, and traveling to new places. Nick was a lover of music and playing guitar and drums came easy to him. He loved to sing around campfires and enjoyed playing in bands for the entirety of his life.
Years in field service as a technician installing and servicing power turbines allowed him the opportunity to travel across the world to all but one continent. While Nick greatly enjoyed extreme and somewhat dangerous activities, he was never reckless and was a calculated stickler for safety.
Nick fell hard and fast in love with Sally in 2005, instantly finding his lifelong partner and “roll dawg.” The way they complimented and balanced one other was palpable, everlasting, and noticed by all who witnessed their love. They enjoyed traveling, adventuring and camping. They lived in Westfield, Mass., until moving to Florida for a short time, finally settling into the beautiful and comforting home they created together in West End. They were warmly welcomed into the community and came to treasure the close bonds they created with their many neighbors. Music festivals were a treasured pastime, and they will forever be known as the “fun-bringers” to all occasions.
Nick will be sorely missed by all that knew him. His life was vibrantly colored by a deep devotion to Sally, family, friends and neighbors. His abundant kindness, loyalty, and a lifelong ability to make fast friends with everyone he met, paired with a charming and charismatic personality, won him great favor in all aspects of a life lived to the absolute fullest, with bold enthusiasm and pure grit.
A celebration of Nick’s life will be held Saturday April 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Jive Hive in Carthage.
