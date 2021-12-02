Nicholas B. Mabe

Nicholas Brantley Mabe, 23, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Nicholas was born Nov. 25, 1998, in Moore County. He was a graduate of Pinecrest High School Class of 2017. He was a stock manager and shift manager at Food Lion No. 834 in Aberdeen, and formerly worked at Food Lion No. 353 in Aberdeen, where he developed a wonderful family of supportive friends throughout his career. Nicholas will forever be remembered for his ability to light up the room with his smile or his quick sense of humor. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and especially enjoyed making snow cream in the winter time. Nicholas was an unforgettable person whether you met him only one time or had known him for years, he was a friend forever. Family and friends can find comfort in knowing that the sparkle of his beautiful brown eyes will live on because of his gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, Layla Myers Mabe and Lawrence Wilson, of Pinehurst; his maternal grandparents, Terry and Debra Palmiter, of Carthage; his paternal grandmother, Judith Mabe, of Star; his grandparents, David M. Wilson and Emma Jean Wilson, of West End; his brother, Alan Alvarez, of Pinebluff; his uncle, Robert Myers and aunt, Buffy, of Meadow Bridge, W.Va., and uncle, Tim Mabe, of Star; as well as a host of great-aunts and great-uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Mabe; his maternal grandfather, John Myers; paternal grandfather, Kenneth Mabe; and a brother, David Glenn Harris.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. Family and friends attending are encouraged to wear their Carolina Panthers attire to honor Nicholas and his love of Carolina Panthers.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude to the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Emergency Room staff, the Reid Heart Center CCU Medical Unit Staff and to the team of dedicated professionals from HonorBridge Tissue and Organ Donation.
Those wishing to honor the life of Nicholas Mabe are encouraged to adopt a Great Dane from a rescue or contribute to Great Dane Friends of Ruff Love, 7007 Golden Eagle Trail, Iron Station, NC 28080. Also, to honor Nicholas, you are encouraged to support your local Food Lion as they have been a wonderful support to the family during this tragic loss.
