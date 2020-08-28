Nettie McNeill Reynolds, 87, of Robbins, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill UMC, where she was an active member, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, with the Rev. Sam Grist presiding.
Nettie was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Moore County, to Tom and Beulah Wallace McNeill. She was retired from Carolina Lace, where she worked many years. Nettie was a true homemaker, who enjoyed cooking, preserving food from her garden, working in her yard and flowers, and sharing her food with others who were sick. She was known for her sewing, quilting and crafts. She won several awards for her quilts. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the UM Women. She was always ready to help with whatever needed to be done. She made many aprons for the nursing homes over the years. Nettie loved her family and especially enjoyed baking banana chocolate-chip muffins for her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Vernon Reynolds; infant son, Tommy; brothers, Garvin, Richard, Clarence, Roy and Paul McNeill and sisters, Dora, Margie, Dorothy and Rillie.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Thomas (Richard); granddaughter, Jennifer Caviness (Adam); great-grandchildren, Janna, Elisha, Claire, Titus and Meg; sisters, Lorene Hussey (Allen) and Maxine Ritter; sisters-in-law, Eva Mae McNeill, Willa McNeill and Louise McNeill; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery Fund, 1535 N Moore Road, Robbins, NC 27325
Condolences may be offered online at www.joycebradychapel.com.
Joyce-Brady Chapel is honored to serve the Reynolds family.